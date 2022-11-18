PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society on Saturday, Dec. 3, for its 1972 Jubilee, the final of its quarterly Bicentennial Jubilee series. The day will feature free exhibits, presentations and performances at the Aldrich House, 110 Benevolent St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day’s programming is inspired by President Richard Nixon’s 1972 historic visit to China, and will also serve as the launch of the RIHS’s 2023 theme: Rhode Island and the World. Program attendees will enjoy a variety of ways to celebrate Rhode Island’s connections to Chinese history and culture. Presentations will include a demonstration of a Chinese tea ceremony by the proprietor of Ceremony, Michelle Cheng and a performance by the lion dancers of the Rhode Island Kung Fu Club. Guests will also be able to sample traditional Chinese fare from local providers and get a head start on their holiday shopping with an outdoor market featuring local artisans organized by Ohanga. Visitors will also be able to view RIHS collection items, including material related to the China trade, a panel exhibit on the history of Providence’s Chinatown and footage from the society's film collection.
The 1972 Jubilee is part of the Rhode Island Historical Society’s Bicentennial Celebrations, sponsored by Amica Insurance, as well as Bank of America. The Jubilee is also made possible with the support of the Rhode Island Foundation and Centerville Bank.
