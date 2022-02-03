PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m., for Romance After Dark, a virtual evening filled with craft cocktails, cheese samplings, and conversations about some of the most romantic items in the RIHS collection.
The evening’s virtual program will include a cheese tasting with Edgewood Cheese Shop, a peek at love tokens from Rhode Island history, a cocktail demonstration by MXR, a talk on the history of the wedding dress with textiles from the RIHS collections, and Rhode Islanders sharing their love stories about partners, friends, and personal passions.
Guests will be able to experience the perks of a romantic night out from the comfort and safety of their home, with two available packages: “Cheesy Love Story” or “Love on the Rocks.”
The “Cheesy Love Story” package features a box of five cheese samples for two from the Edgewood Cheese Shop. Tickets are $35 for RIHS members and $40 for non-members.
The limited edition “Love on the Rocks” package includes the cheese box, as well as the “Your Love is on Fire” box by MXR Cocktails. Featuring hand-selected, fresh ingredients to craft four beverages. Kits are BYOB for customized preferences and can be used to create non-alcoholic mocktails. Tickets are $45 for RIHS members and $50 for non-members.
Kits are available at rihs.org.
