Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol”: Reimagined anew every year – guided by Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and ultimately inspired by his community, Ebenezer Scrooge embarks on a heartwarming journey toward redemption. Visit www.trinityrep.com for tickets and more information.
Christmas Festival of Lights: LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, Mass., daily 5-9 p.m. See 300,000 lights illuminating more than 10 acres of grounds and walkways, plus outdoor creche of Bethlehem. Visit www.lasaletteattleboroshrine.org .
Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: runs Thursdays through Sundays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., through Dec. 23, and every evening from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at The Breakers, Newport. Tickets are for a specific date and time and include admission to the interior tour of The Breakers. There will be no “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” on Dec. 17, Dec. 24 or Dec. 25. Holidays at the Newport Mansions will be held at The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, through Jan. 1. Beautiful seasonal decorations, including themed Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and fresh floral arrangements, add a festive holiday décor to these spectacular Gilded Age houses. Visit https://tinyurl.com/bddxrfdw for tickets and information.
Through Dec. 31
Southwick’s Zoo Winter Wonderland and Festival of Illumination: Guests will be in immersed in the world of more than a million dazzling holiday lights and festival lanterns from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Take a train ride through the Magical Holiday Forest where you may spot a fallow deer or the Grinch himself. Each evening the festival features live entertainment including acrobat shows at the Cirque de Lumination tent. Visit with Santa Wednesday through Sunday evenings, from Nov. 25 through to Dec. 24. Visit www.festivalofillumination.com.
Dec. 9-24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play:” Presented by the Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. “George, Mary, Zuzu, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic.” Visit www.gammtheatre.org/wonderful for tickets and more information.
Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22
Candlelight Shopping: In and around Historic Chepachet Village, 5-9 p.m. Local shops along Main Street will be decorated for the season and the streets will be lighted with antique streetlights. Shopping, dining, and entertainment. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., at the Pavilion at Kent Field. Photo ops with Santa at The Town Trader, 1177 Putnam Pike, the first four Thursday nights in December. Visit www.candlelightshopping.com .
Dec. 1-4
37th annual Wickford Village Festival of Lights: Tree lighting and visit Santa at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Updike Park. On Friday, Dec. 2, Santa arrives by boat at the town dock on Brown Street at 5:30 p.m., led by kayaks. On Saturday, Dec. 3, join in the Elf Parade. Festivities continue through Sunday, Dec. 4. Hayrides, music, and more. Visit wickfordvillage.org or the I Love Wickford Village page on Facebook for details.
Dec. 1-4, 9-11
2022 Foundry Artists Holiday Show and Sale: at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange St. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6-p.m.; Friday, Dec. 9, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Features more than 65 local artists. Admission and parking are free. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the R.I. Food Bank.
Dec. 2-3
North Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll: The 22nd annual North Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3., from noon to 8 p.m., throughout the village of North Scituate. Enjoy shopping at local village shops. Visit with Santa on Friday evening to tell him your Christmas wishes, and story time with Mrs. Claus at the Library. The Italian Christmas witch, La Befana, will also be making appearances throughout the weekend. The event will also include food trucks. On Saturday, the Congregational Church will be filled with the music of the season, performed by local performers, and participating village shops will welcome visitors for shopping.
Dec. 2
“A Charlie Brown Christmas:” presented at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 6 p.m. Admission is $21, $26, $31. Tickets are available at the Stadium Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Bright Night: The town of Foster will host a Bright Night tree lighting celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Foster Town Hall and the Foster Fairgrounds, 181 Howard Hill Road. Enjoy a visit from Santa, hot chocolate, warm cider, holiday treats, music, and arts and crafts. Share the warmth and hang a new hat, gloves or mittens on the holiday Giving Tree. The rain date is Dec. 3.
Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11
Hearthside’s Old Fashioned Christmas: At Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, Lincoln, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Each room and the exterior of Hearthside will be decorated and ready to welcome visitors. Santa will be in attendance as well, for boys and girls to share their Christmas wishes. Festive musical entertainment and refreshments will also be provided. Self-guided tours with docents dressed in period attire will add to the charm of an old-fashioned Christmas. Visit www.hearthsidehouse.org for more information.
Dec. 3
Woonsocket’s Main Street Holiday Stroll: From Market Square to Monument Square, Woonsocket, from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will include entertainment, a tree decorating contest, food vendors, a Santa Claus visit, a scavenger hunt and family-friendly activities. Visit www.facebook.com/MainStreetHolidayStroll for updates and more information.
BRT Holiday Craft Fair and Festival: at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support BRT programming as well as area craft vendors and home-based businesses while you do your holiday shopping locally. The event will feature local vendors and continuous live music with Bob Drouin, Russell Gusetti, Ed Sweeney, Cathy Clasper-Torch, Atwater-Donnelly, and The Broad Street Fiddlers, plus raffle prizes, a bake sale table, and refreshments. Door prizes will be raffled off from each vendor with the raffle proceeds to benefit BRT’s programming.
A Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas: at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 8 p.m. Nova Scotian sisters Cassie and Maggie MacDonald. The event will feature fiddle, guitar, piano, sibling harmonies and percussive step dance, as well as classic Christmas hymns, ancient carols, and a sassy ode to the most mysterious of Santa’s reindeer, Vixen. Tickets are $20 in advance and $24 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org/events-tickets.
Top of the World Carpenters Tribute Christmas Show: at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Singer Debbie Taylor will be backed by a seven-piece band. Admission is $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Blackstone Hometown Christmas Celebration: Hosted by the Blackstone Parks and Recreation Department at the Blackstone Valley Boys & Girls Club, 115 Canal St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Family-friendly holiday festivities throughout the day. Visit www.blackstoneparksrec.com for more information.
Smithfield’s All Lit Up Christmas Parade: Parade route begins at 4 p.m. at Smithfield High School, 90 Pleasant View Ave., and ends at the green across from the Greenville Fire Department, 607 Putnam Pike, where there will be a town tree lighting.
Dec. 3-4
“Handel’s Messiah:” presented by the Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra at the Church of St. Sebastian, 67 Cole Ave., Providence, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit RICCO.org.
Dec. 3-4, 10-11
Winter Wonderland: at Slater Park, Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Festivities run Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11, from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. A 30-acre Christmas display made up of 650 decorated Christmas trees, more than 100 light displays, 20 victorian style houses, multiple 40’ LED mega trees, a read-along “Night Before Christmas” display, and more.
Dec. 4
Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus Holiday Concert: at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, 3 p.m. The chorus will perform favorites including Mozart’s “Allelujah” and the traditional “Sleigh Ride.” There will also be a sing-along. Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.
Memorial Christmas trees: at the Monastery will hold a tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 4, between 5 and 6 p.m., at the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. Hot chocolate will be available. The trees will be lit up from Dec. 4 until Dec. 26.
Light the tree, meet Santa: in North Providence: Mayor Charles Lombardi invites residents to to greet Santa at The Meehan Overlook at Notte Park, off Douglas Pike, for the town’s tree lighting and related festivities from 4 to 6 p.m. From 4 to 4:30 p.m., school bands and choirs perform. Santa will arrive at 4:45 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m. Visits and free photos with Santa will be at 5:15 p.m. Refreshments will be available.
North Smithfield Tree Lighting: North Smithfield Town Hall and Gazebo, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tree lighting, caroling, music and crafts, cookies, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa. Sponsored by North Smithfield Parks & Recreation. Donations to the North Smithfield Food Pantry or Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter would be appreciated.
Dec. 8
Fairy Ornaments Workshop: at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St. Bristol, 6-7:30 p.m. Create a unique fairy scene inside of a globe that can be used as a winter decoration or tree ornament. All materials will be supplied but feel free to bring any special items you would like to add. Light refreshments and seasonal beverages will be provided. Fee: $20/member; $25/non-member. Ages: teen to adult. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Pawtucket Mayor’s Holiday Dinner: Mayor Donald Grebien invites the Pawtucket community to attend the annual Mayor’s Holiday Dinner from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Fogarty Manor Community Room, 214 Roosevelt Ave. The long-standing tradition is free and open to all city residents and is sponsored by the donations of food, money, and volunteer help from local businesses and individuals. Transportation to and from the holiday dinner will be provided by the Leon Mathieu Senior Center and must be reserved in advance by calling 401-728-7582. Individuals who live outside of Pawtucket Housing are encouraged to call or visit the Senior Center to register. Reach out the Mayor’s Office by calling 401-728-0500, ext. 281.
Dec. 9-11
Christmas in the Village, Festival of Trees: sponsored by the Scituate Business Association, festivities begin at the North Scituate Gazebo and include visits with Santa and Frosty, rides on Thomas the Train, tree lighting ceremony, farmers market and vendor fair. A children’s carnival will be held at the Community House in North Scituate Village. Food trucks will be available. Saturday events include Santa’s Breakfast at the North Scituate Fire Station, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.; event at the Hope Library, live Christmas music at the North Scituate Grange, 706 Old Hartford Pike, 2-4 p.m.; concert at North Scituate Congregational Church, 6-8 p.m. Sunday’s events include a concert at Scituate High School, 1 p.m., featuring Kelly Lennon and the R.I. Wind Ensemble.
Dec. 9-18
RISE presents “A Christmas Carol:” Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will present its new adaption of this classic, integrating English folk music into the story. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-show concert at 7 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m., with a 1:30 pre-show concert. For tickets and more information, visit www.ristage.org.
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s “A Christmas Carol:” at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. This is a new adaptation by David Edgar, based on the Charles Dickens classic. Show times are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18, at 2 p.m. Admission is $29, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com
Dec. 10
Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus Holiday Concert: at Georgiaville Baptist Church, 100 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, 2 p.m. The chorus will perform favorites including Mozart’s “Allelujah” and the traditional “Sleigh Ride.” There will also be a sing-along. Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.
Mark Cutler and Company: presented by Stone Soup Coffeehouse, at The Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door or reserved online at http://stonesoupcoffeehouse.org.
Cookie Walk Fundraiser: at the Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., Blackstone, Mass., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For $9 per pound, choose from a wide variety of homemade cookies. A selection of specialty treats will also be available for purchase. Come early for the best selection. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cash and checks preferred, but credit cards will be accepted. The library cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Ingredient lists for each item will be available upon request. Contact Ellen Goudreau at egoudreau@cwmars.org or call 508-883-1931.
Dec. 11
Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus Holiday Concert: at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East St., Wrentham, Mass. 3 p.m. The chorus will perform favorites including Mozart’s “Allelujah” and the traditional “Sleigh Ride.” There will also be a sing-along. Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.
Dec. 16-24
“The Nutcracker:” presented by Festival Ballet Providence at The Vets, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence. For showtimes and tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrytaza9.
Dec. 21
Welcome Winter! Tales for the Winter Solstice: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 6:30-8 p.m. Join naturalist and storyteller, Kim Calcagno, on this shortest day as she weaves winter tales and shares some traditional solstice tidbits and treats. Children can bring a favorite blanket or stuffed animal to curl up with. Fee: $7/member child; $9/non-member child. Ages: 3 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Dec. 28, 30
Hearthside Home for the Holidays Candlelight Tours: Featuring 90-minute guided tours every half-hour (advance tickets only): from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the final tour at 6 p.m. 677 Great Road, Lincoln. Tickets can be purchased at hearthsidehouse.org. For more information, call 401-726-0597.
