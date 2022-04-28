EAST PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensembles is holding auditions for membership in the 2022-23 concert season.
Auditions will be held at the R.I. Philharmonic’s Carter Center for Music Education & Performance, 667 Waterman Ave. Audition details are available online by going to the R.I. Philharmonic Music School website at www.riphil.org.
