WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will hold auditions for its production of "A Christmas Carol" on Monday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St.
Roles are available for all skill levels and ages 7 and up. Callbacks will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Performances will be held on Dec. 9-18.
