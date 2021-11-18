WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble in association with Daydream Theatre Company will present a semi-staged reading of "The December Rabbi," an original play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/4xfv9avz .
"The December Rabbi" is a play about a rabbinical student named Benjamin who finds out what life would be like for others if he did not exist. Turns out, everyone would be better off.
The cast includes Nat Sylva, Katherine Cook, Michael Thurber, Ryan Bedisee, Jaliyah Joseph, Kerstyn Desjardin, Daniel Martin, Sheri Lee, and Ashley Harmon, and a few other surprises.
This is a fundraiser for the RISE Playhouse and all proceeds go to the theater.
