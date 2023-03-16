WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will host a presentation of the play “Adopt a Sailor” on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St. Reservations are recommended and can be made at www.ristage.org. Admission is free with a voluntary donation collected for the Evered House.

The reading is part of a 50-state tour benefiting the Evered House, a nonprofit artist residency for those who serve, including veterans, first responders and front-line workers. The Evered House program began in California and moved to Virginia last year. The future house site is located in Port Haywood, Va.

