WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will host a presentation of the play “Adopt a Sailor” on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St. Reservations are recommended and can be made at www.ristage.org. Admission is free with a voluntary donation collected for the Evered House.
The reading is part of a 50-state tour benefiting the Evered House, a nonprofit artist residency for those who serve, including veterans, first responders and front-line workers. The Evered House program began in California and moved to Virginia last year. The future house site is located in Port Haywood, Va.
“Adopt a Sailor” tells the story of a young sailor who shows up unannounced at the high-end apartment of a New York City couple during “Fleet Week,” changing their lives forever. According to a news release, the play was written by the residency’s founder and president, writer/director Charles Evered. The residency program is dedicated to his father, Charles J. Evered, who served in World War II and died in 1979. The playwright himself served in the United States Navy Reserves, reaching the rank of lieutenant.
The program will consist of a brief introduction by playwright Evered and a 20-minute presentation of the play with the three actors. Afterward, there will be a Q&A session where Evered will answer any questions about the play, the non-profit program, or the man it is dedicated to. Signed copies of the play will be available, with proceeds to benefit the Evered House.
