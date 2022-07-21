WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will hold auditions for its production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26, at 7 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St. Callbacks will be held Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
Fill out an audition form at www.ristage.org/auditions.html. Email briwei@gmail.com if you are unable to make the audition times. Special arrangements can be made.
