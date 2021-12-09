WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will present “A Christmas Story: The Musical” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m., Dec. 10-19, at The RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St.
Tickets are $20 general; $16 for seniors, students and military; and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets are available at www.ristage.org and at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.