Bluegrass band Rock Hearts will perform at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.

Formed in 2013, Rock Hearts brings together five veteran musicians from Southern New England who love to sing and pick bluegrass, old country tunes, and seek out newer tunes from other genres to “bluegrass-ify.” According to a news release, since the release of their well-received debut in 2020, “Starry Southern Nights,” they have experienced success on the national bluegrass charts and were selected as one of 20 Official Showcase Bands at the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, N.C. Their videos have amassed 250k views and the band has been featured in magazines including Bluegrass Unlimited, Bluegrass Today and the Bluegrass Situation.

