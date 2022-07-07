If you’re a local live music fan, summer in Rhode Island is tough to beat. Almost every night of the week has something to offer, with a wide variety of music tastes represented. Many of our area communities are hosting free outdoor summer concerts in the coming weeks, with everything from rock to folk, R&B to Zydeco. Here’s a look at some of the local schedules in our coverage areas.
Woonsocket
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series returns to River Island Art Park, 95 Bernon St., on Friday nights through Aug. 19. All performances begin at 6 p.m. The shows are presented by the NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, a nonprofit community development corporation, in partnership with the city of Woonsocket and the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative.
Award-winning Steve Smith and the Naked Truth will perform rhythm and blues on July 8. On July 15, Making Movies, Latinx rockers/activists, will take the stage. On July 22, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble will bring bluesy, soulful vocals with Zydeco beats. On July 29, High & Mighty Brass Band will perform fusing R&B, hip-hop and New Orleans-style funk. On Aug. 5, Gina Chavez, internationally-acclaimed queer, Latinx and Texan pop performer will take the stage. On Aug. 12, Wesli, Montreal-based Haitian artist/producer will blend afrobeat, reggae and Haitian rara. Remember Jones, soul/pop singer, storyteller and bandleader, will perform the last show on Aug. 19.
North Smithfield
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation is hosting its Summer Concert Series on Thursdays, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Parking will be available behind Town Hall. Food trucks will also be available at these events.
On July 21, All About Amy will perform. On July 28, Black Plain Road will perform. Whiskey Rhode Band will be on Aug. 4. Fixed Income will perform Aug. 11. The Friday Episode will take the stage Aug. 18, and the final show will be on Aug. 25, with The Live Music Band.
Lincoln
Lincoln Parks and Recreation presents its 2022 Summer Concert Series with performances taking place at Chase Farm, from 5 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, July 16, Dynamite Rhythm will perform. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Next Stop Band will perform. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Those Guys will take the stage. Food trucks will also be available at these events. For more information, contact Parks and Rec at 401-333-8418.
Scituate
The Scituate Summer Concert Series continues with free outdoor performances on Wednesdays at both the North Scituate Gazebo and at the Hope Gazebo. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
On July 6, Jesse Liam Band will perform at the North Scituate Gazebo. On July 13, Al Carter, Nashville Boys will perform at the Hope Gazebo. On July 20, CO Percussion will perform at the North Scituate Gazebo. On July 27, Atwater/Donnelly will perform at the Hope Gazebo. On Aug. 3, Big City Band will perform at the North Scituate Gazebo. Aug. 10 at Hope Gazebo and Aug. 17 at North Scituate Gazebo are TBD. On Aug. 24, Jesse Liam Band will perform at the Hope Gazebo. On Aug. 31, The Driftwoods will perform at the North Scituate Gazebo.
There will also be a concert on Sunday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the North Scituate Gazebo, as part of the Christmas in the Village in July celebration.
Pawtucket
The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division is hosting a number of free performances throughout the summer sponsored by the city of Pawtucket, Coastal 1 Credit Union, Bank RI, Butler & Messier Insurance, Courtesy Mitsubishi, Dave’s Marketplace, Dupuis Oil and Security Concepts. Performances will begin Thursday, July 7 and are tentatively scheduled to end Sunday, Aug. 21, weather permitting. All performances, unless stated otherwise, begin at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.
There are six children’s performances taking place at Slater Memorial Park every Tuesday evening starting on July 12. These performances include Lon Cerel, Big Joe the Storyteller, Johnny the K, T-Bone, Bill Harley and Robert Clarke. Performances will be held at the stage between the Slater Park Office and the historic Daggett House, by route of the Armistice Boulevard park entrance. The carousel will remain open until 8 p.m. throughout the summer during the night of these performances only. In the event of inclement weather, the performance may be moved to the Slater Park Pavilion and will be announced on the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
There will be six performances taking place in various neighborhood parks within the city. These include Bryson Lang on Saturday, July 23, and Robert Clarke on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Payne Park on 225 West Ave. Robert Clarke will make a return on Wednesday, July 27, along with Circus Dynamics on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to the John Street Playground. Magic by George and Scott Jameson will be bringing their show to the Carney Tee Ball Facility in Veterans Memorial Park, 301 Smithfield Ave., on Wednesdays, July 20 and Aug. 10. The Veterans Park performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. only, while the remaining venues will start at 6 pm. In the event of inclement weather, these performances will be canceled with the potential for rescheduling.
Thursday evenings bring music to the Daggett Farm stage location at Slater Park, by way of the Newport Avenue park entrance. This year, acts include the Good Vibe Tribe, Cold Sweat, Throwback to the 60s, John Connors and the Irish Express, the Jesse Liam Band, Luv n’ Country and Car Tune Heroes. The free summer music series in Slater Park begins July 7 and continues every Thursday through Aug. 18. Seafood, sandwiches and other concessions are available at Len’s Seafood, Hot Dog and Ice Cream Haven, which is located on premise. Adequate parking is available in the playground, the front Daggett Farm parking lot as well as on-street parking. In the event of inclement weather, the performances may be moved to the Slater Park Pavilion and will be announced on the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
An array of free musical performances will also be introduced at The Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheatre on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street every Sunday night at 6 p.m. This riverfront venue is directly adjacent to Pawtucket City Hall. From Sunday, July 10, through Sunday, Aug. 21, performers will include the Sounds of Newport Jazz, Vinyl Frontier, Keturah’s Dream, Acoustic Drive, Nickel Jukebox, The Fabulous Shittons and Robin Hathaway’s Blues and Soul Showcase. In the event of inclement weather, these performances will be canceled with the potential for a rescheduling.
For more information, visit www.pawtucketri.com under the Parks and Recreation Departments tab. Visit the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook page or the Pawtucket’s Veterans Memorial Amphitheater Facebook page for cancellation details.
Cumberland
Cumberland Parks and Recreation continues its Concert Nights at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, with shows from 5 to 8 p.m., along with a variety of food trucks.
Upcoming concerts will be held on Thursday, July 21; Thursday, Aug. 18; and Saturday, Sept. 17. Visit Cumberland Parks & Recreation on Facebook for updates on performers.
Glocester
The Glocester Summer Concert Series will be held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., at the Kent Field Pavilion, 1111 Putnam Pike, and at Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putnam Pike.
On July 6, Atwater/Donnelly will perform at Chepachet Union Church. On July 13, The Don Colt Band will perform at Chepachet Union Church. On July 20, Jesse Liam Band will perform at the Chepachet Union Church. On July 27, The Driftwoods will perform at Chepachet Union Church. On Aug. 3, All About Amy will perform at Kent Field Pavilion.
Smithfield
A Smithfield Family Fun Night will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Deerfield Park, Lisa Ann Circle. There will be live music provided by Those Guys, along with food trucks and a beer garden.
The event will be hosted by the town of Smithfield and Ocean State Food Truck Festivals and is sponsored by Harbor One Bank.
Burrillville
The Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, will present its 2022 Riverwalk Times Concert Series. These outdoor concerts are held in front of the library at the Burrillville Farmers Market Pavilion during July and August on Saturday nights at 6 pm. Bring blankets and chairs. During inclement weather, concerts move inside the library.
The schedule includes: Brass Attack on July 9, The Aviators on July 16, All About Amy on July 23, Kelley Lennon on July 30, Whiskey Road on Aug. 6, Live Music Band on Aug. 13, and Jesse Liam Band on Aug. 20.
Food trucks will be available at these events. For more information, call the library at 401-710-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.