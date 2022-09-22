"Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat"
“Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat,” a play about Batman co-creator Bill Finger, who did not receive credit for his efforts until after he died penniless, will play the Rise Theatre in Woonsocket on Sept. 22, 23, 24, 29, and 30, and Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.ristage.org/.

SCITUATE – With its premiere in time for Batman Day last Saturday, Sept. 17, Scituate playwright Lenny Schwartz returns to the theater to share the story of how one creator of the comic book icon was left penniless after never receiving credit for his work during his life.

“Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat” takes a deep dive into the life of Bill Finger, who co-created Batman with Bob Kane, who never gave Finger credit for his ideas. Finger received his dues posthumously in 2015, but he died in 1974 penniless with an eviction letter on his door.

