SCITUATE – With its premiere in time for Batman Day last Saturday, Sept. 17, Scituate playwright Lenny Schwartz returns to the theater to share the story of how one creator of the comic book icon was left penniless after never receiving credit for his work during his life.
“Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat” takes a deep dive into the life of Bill Finger, who co-created Batman with Bob Kane, who never gave Finger credit for his ideas. Finger received his dues posthumously in 2015, but he died in 1974 penniless with an eviction letter on his door.
Schwartz, a comic book fan since childhood, began writing the biographical play “Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat” more than seven years ago. He first learned of Finger while shopping for comics when a retailer told him about the writer.
“Everyone loves Batman, he’s a big thing. It’s a play I’ve been working on. I did a version years ago, but I was never happy with the script,” Schwartz said.
He said he wrote the script with the help of Finger’s granddaughter, Athena Finger and her mother, Alethia Bess Mariotta, who he met at a comic book convention.
“I walked right into her (Athena). Literally walked into her. It seemed like destiny,” Schwartz said, adding she was a pleasure to work with.
He thought the initial production felt rushed, and he spent the next seven years “in torment” trying to get it right. His epiphany came after writing and producing a play about a similar topic, “Ditko.” “Ditko” covered the life of Steve Ditko, who never received credit for his ideas that helped create Spider-Man.
“The story of Bill Finger is such an amazing story. I had to get it right,” Schwartz said.
Finger was similar, and helped Bob Kane change Batman from a Flash-like character in a red suit to a dark figure with a secret identity, who drives the Batmobile, and integral pieces that make Batman what he is today.
“It’s ironic because Batman is all about justice. This was a huge injustice. Until he died, he was penniless. He was poor. Bob Kane has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Finger still doesn’t,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said he is honored to present Finger’s story. As a comic book fan, Schwartz said the writers and illustrators who created these characters had no idea what they were creating, and if they would be as huge as other characters.
“They couldn’t see the future like that. They didn’t know what they had, it was unregulated. We should still honor these people,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said that was his is focus on the play, to show how someone could have something so unprecedented happen in his life and find a way to accept it. Schwartz said Finger created the foundation of the cinematic style that comic books are produced in today.
“All that is the DNA from Bill Finger. He created the comic book language,” he said.
“Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat” is playing on Sept. 22, 23, 24, 29, and 30, and Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Rise Theatre, 142 Clinton Street, Woonsocket. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.ristage.org/.
The play premiered in Johnstown, Penn., on Sept. 17, and showed again on Sept. 18, at the State Theatre of Johnstown.
After showing in Woonsocket, it will show in New York City on Oct. 3, 4, and 5 at the Chain Theater at 312 West 36th Street, Fourth Floor at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/377444174687.
