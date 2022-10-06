Two festival goers enjoy the hot apple dumplings offered by the Potterville Fire Department at the Scituate Art Festival last year. The festival will be held this Columbus Day weekend with the return of the Potterville Fire Department as a food vendor.
Breeze file photo by Robert Emerson
The North Scituate Baptist Church, on West Greenville Road, will offer a new play space, outside, for children of families attending the Scituate Art Festival on Oct. 8-10.
SCITUATE – After a few scale-backs and spacing out of vendors last year, the annual Scituate Art Festival is getting back to pre-COVID levels of entertainment going into its 56th year, with no vendor vacancies expected as it makes its big return Columbus Day weekend.
The festival, held on the North Scituate Village Green, 554 West Greenville Road, runs Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Scituate Art Festival Committee President Paul Leveillee said a big draw of this festival, and his favorite, is the food. Eleven nonprofit food vendors return this year, which cover “all the basic food groups,” Leveillee said.
The nonprofits include the Potterville Fire Department with apple dumplings; Shepherd Of The Valley with Willow Tree Chicken Salad wraps, pulled pork, pumpkin pie, iced tea, soda; Scituate High School Music with hot wieners, chips, soda, coffee and hot chocolate; Rotary Club with doughboys, clam chowder, chicken nuggets, French fries, coffee, tea; Scituate Boosters with hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, French fries, fried Oreos, sundaes, root beer floats, apple pie; Scituate Lions with sausage and pepper sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches; Boy Scout Troop 2 with meatball sandwiches, pancakes and hot cider; Scituate Preservation Society with chicken fajitas, Caesar wraps, steak fries, pies; Hope Jackson Fire Department with steak sandwiches, cold drinks; Boy Scout Troop 102 with kettle corn, pretzels, baked potatoes, grilled cheese, apple cider; and Boy Scout Troop 1 with BBQ ribs, smoked chicken, corn on the cob.
A new aspect of the festival is that St. Joseph Church and Feeney Council Knights of Columbus will offer a sit-down meal including a full pasta and meatball dinner, meatball sandwiches, pizza, cannoli and more in the St. Joseph Church Parish Hall, 144 Danielson Pike, or get a treat to go from the outdoor tent on the Route 116 side of the church. The “Ristorante San Giuseppe” will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three days of the festival.
Sixteen antique exhibitors and 180 artists and crafters will be featured at the Arts Festival, noted Leveillee.
“People come because it’s a juried show with handmade, all original arts and crafts that are the highest quality,” he said.
Last year, some vendors didn’t return or backed out because of the pandemic and there was a lot of open space around each booth. This year, Leveillee said, there will be no vacant spots, with more vendors along with new ones.
Leveillee said that they are well-prepared and expecting between 100,000 and 150,000 people during the three-day event.
Surrounding organizations are also adding new programs to be a part of the festival. The people of North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 W. Greenville Road, ask families attending the festival to stop in to experience a new children’s play space. The space will be located between the church building and The Country Gardener and is free to use. Planned activities will feature puzzles, play dough, beads, coloring sheets, and a building station with blocks and magnetic tiles.
Parking is the biggest challenge for the festival. Leveillee said, so get there early or get there late as parking might be easier. Leveillee said he had wanted to invest in using a shuttle, but after taking a survey of townspeople, he found out most people would rather walk.
“It adds to the experience and the foliage is starting to turn,” he said.
Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis along Route 6 and Danielson Pike.
Entertainment this year has been set up by Reggie Centracchio. Performing on Saturday are The R.I. Rednecks and the Jesse Liam Band. On Sunday, the Kelly Lennon Band will perform, as will the band Says You!
Monday will feature the Nightlife Orchestra followed by the Scituate High School Chorus and then the Scituate High School Band. There will be an open mic from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Scituate Art Festival started as a fundraiser in 1966 for the 1831 Scituate Congregational Church. Since then, funds from the festival have been used to replace the roof on the church, as well as a new paint job. Leveillee said that the town and DPW have worked to restore the church as well as restore the gazebo and the Community House.
They also donate the funds collected from the annual festival to nonprofits as grants.
“All the money goes right back into the community,” Leveillee said.
