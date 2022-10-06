SCITUATE – After a few scale-backs and spacing out of vendors last year, the annual Scituate Art Festival is getting back to pre-COVID levels of entertainment going into its 56th year, with no vendor vacancies expected as it makes its big return Columbus Day weekend.

The festival, held on the North Scituate Village Green, 554 West Greenville Road, runs Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

