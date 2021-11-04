SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island at Powder Mill Ledges, 12 Sanderson Road, will present Nests, Dens, and Burrows on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Take a morning hike through the fields and woods of Powder Mill Ledges to search for birds, mammals, and insects preparing for the winter months. Look for what they built or left behind. A great family program for ages 4 and up.
Program fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org .
