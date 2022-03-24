WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” from Thursday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m.
Admission is $31. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
