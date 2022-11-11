See 'Coppelia' at The Park Theatre Nov 11, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRANSTON – The State Ballet of Rhode Island will present “Coppelia” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at 2 p.m., at The Park Theatre, 848 Park Ave.“Coppelia” is the enchanting love story of a dancing doll. Visit www.stateballet.com or theparkri.com/events-tickets for tickets and more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coppelia Ticket Cinema The Park Theatre Ballet Events Cranston Love Story × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge Latest News See 'Coppelia' at The Park Theatre Ornament to perform at the Stadium Theatre Nov. 25 Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News See 'Coppelia' at The Park Theatre Ornament to perform at the Stadium Theatre Nov. 25 Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured 1 Professional painting Nov 10, 2022 featured showcase 1 Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022
