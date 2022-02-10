WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present the storybook musical "Into the Woods" Feb. 18-20.
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Performance times are Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m.
Parental discretion advised for very young audiences.
Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
