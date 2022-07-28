SOUTH KINGSTOWN– Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, will present “A Man With Standards” starring John O’Hurley on Monday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$58, additional fees may apply. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., online at www.theatrebythesea.com; and by calling 401-782-8587.
