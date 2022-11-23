Roscommon Soles
Buy Now

Blackstone River Theatre will present Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles “Health to the Ladies” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, $24 on the day of the show. For reservations, visit www.riverfolk.org or call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles “Health to the Ladies” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.

Audiences are invited to travel “over the river (the Blackstone, of course) and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go” to celebrate a Thanksgiving weekend with Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles. Funded in part by a grant from Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, this evening’s custom-themed concert “Health to the Ladies” is named for an old traditional jig and calls out a toast to the generations of women who keep Irish traditions alive from pantry to parlor as old ways and new customs blend around holiday hearths at home and in America.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.