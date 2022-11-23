Blackstone River Theatre will present Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles “Health to the Ladies” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, $24 on the day of the show. For reservations, visit www.riverfolk.org or call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles “Health to the Ladies” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.
Audiences are invited to travel “over the river (the Blackstone, of course) and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go” to celebrate a Thanksgiving weekend with Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles. Funded in part by a grant from Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, this evening’s custom-themed concert “Health to the Ladies” is named for an old traditional jig and calls out a toast to the generations of women who keep Irish traditions alive from pantry to parlor as old ways and new customs blend around holiday hearths at home and in America.
“Health to the Ladies” will spotlight the contributions in dance, music, and song made by some amazing and historic Rhode Island women of the performing arts, according to event organizers. Their influence was felt nationally and locally, from vaudeville to the age of radio and television, and on dance stages or in concert halls and recording studios.
This seasonal celebration of families and their ladies features Kevin Doyle, National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow; Mary Lee Partington, regional vocal award-winner/NCTE inaugural Teacher of Excellence; Sheila Falls, American & All-Ireland fiddle champion and director of Gaelic Roots at Boston College; Torrin Ryan, multiple All-Ireland medalist and first on uilleann pipes; Tim Keohane, noted guitarist/vocalist of traditional Irish folk and popular repertoire; Josh Kane, original cast member of Roscommon Soles on flute and whistle, plus a cameo dance appearance by The Dancing Doyles – Maureen Doyle and Shannon Doyle.
Admission is $20 in advance, $24 on the day of the show. For reservations, visit www.riverfolk.org or call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
