WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m.
Admission is $31. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
