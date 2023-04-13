PROVIDENCE – Zan Berube’s story is enough to make most theater majors jealous. She booked her first national tour from her first audition after graduating from college.
“Even I wonder, how did I do that?” said the Methuen, Mass., native in our recent phone call. Berube is on the road, appearing as Anne Boleyn in “Six,” the musical focused on the six wives of Henry VIII. “Six” has a two-week run at the Providence Performing Arts Center April 11 through April 23.
Berube graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in theater in 2020, “right in the middle of COVID.” She taped her audition for “Six” at Michigan. “I found a blank backdrop and sent in my tape. I didn’t hear for a year.”
Then she was called in, and after several rounds of interviews – most of them now in person – she booked the show. “Six” tells the stories of Henry VIII’s six wives, presented as a pop concert. Each of the wives gets a chance to tell her own story, just to see who suffered the most at the king’s hand. Each wife is a historical figure and it’s not spoiling anything to reveal that Anne Boleyn was the first of Henry’s wives to be beheaded.
Berube started singing at the age of 5 and danced from a young age as well. “My parents definitely saw acting as an opportunity to meet new people, out of my comfort zone.” Berube did “a ton of shows” at North Shore Music Theatre in nearby Beverly. She continued working with North Shore through high school, doing shows like “Legally Blonde” and “Footloose.”
“I did ‘All Shook Up’ with Joyce DeWitt. That was fun.”
For high school, Berube attended the Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts. “I lived there for four years. It was there that I decided to make a career out of musical theater.” And that led to four years at Michigan.
Berube’s been on the road for the past six months. When we chatted, she was in Philadelphia, in the middle of a three-week run. For her, the best part of being on the road is trying new cuisines in the cities they visit. “I get to try so many new dishes. I’ve had some incredible barbecue.”
Her favorite city was Las Vegas, where they opened the tour. “That was a blast. Our first city, the first time in front of an audience.”
Berube enjoys being part of the Queendom. That’s how she refers to the cast and crew of “Six.” The show travels with six main actors, four alternate performers and four on-stage musicians. “Each of the (alternate) girls covers three of the queens.” That means that the four alternates have to learn the parts of three of the main actors. According to Berube, “the alternates perform quite often. They’re always ready to go.”
The costuming, says Berube, is inspired by Tudor shapes and styles, using modern-day fabrics. “The hair is a more modern take.”
Berube says that “the audience is the seventh member of the show. People should come prepared to get out of their seats and get involved.” Plus, once you’ve seen the show, “you’re part of the Queendom. Each time you see it, it will be different. We have fans who come four times a week.”
One thing missing from the show: Henry VIII. “We really don’t need his energy around,” says Berube.
“Six” runs from April 11 through April 23 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
