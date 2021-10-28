WOONSOCKET – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will perform the hits of Dave Matthews’ at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m.
Since 2004, the DMTB is the only nationally touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band. This five-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity and intimacy of a DMB live show, according to event organizers.
Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.