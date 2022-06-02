SEEKONK, Mass. – The Seekonk Knights of Columbus will hold its yearly charity yard sale on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 532 Arcade Ave.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held on Sunday, June 19.
SEEKONK, Mass. – The Seekonk Knights of Columbus will hold its yearly charity yard sale on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 532 Arcade Ave.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held on Sunday, June 19.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.