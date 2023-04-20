CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre’s Art Gallery, 549 Broad St., will host “The Old Monastery,” an exhibition and sale of prints and watercolors by Serene Lincoln on display through May 13, viewable two hours before and during scheduled theatre events, in the upper and lower lobby of the theater.
The BRT Art Gallery is an ongoing initiative to have the work of local visual artists combine with BRT’s performing arts programming to enhance the audience’s total experience.
Serene Lincoln started this project because spiritual communities have always fascinated her, states a release. Serene runs a non-denominational retreat for young adults.
Lincoln started learning about the Trappist (or Cistercian) monastery that operated down the street. It was operational from the late 1800s until 1950 when a ﬁre burned the monastery down; then the town turned it into hiking trails and the public library.
“From the time I could walk to the present day I spend many hours hiking and appreciating nature in the old monastery,” she said. “I found the monk’s day-to-day life calm and measured, ﬁlled with group work and intentional silence.”
Lincoln’s printmaking depicts the monks in their day-to-day activities and entering moments of rest, looking to Albrecht Durer’s early woodcuts for framing and his curved carving methods.
“In my paintings, I seek to capture the exact awe I have always felt every time I walk those grounds. The moment when you step out into an open space and are enthralled by it. I work on-site, the trails of the old monastery, and from photos I’ve taken.”
