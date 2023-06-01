Ongoing
Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with Audubon – at locations across Rhode Island, 9-10 a.m. Audubon offers small-group walks with naturalist Laura Carberry. Each week a new birding destination will be chosen. Location will be sent to registered participants in advance. Fee: $5/member, $10/non-member. Ages: 14+. Register through the events calendar at asri.org.
Through June 11
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 11. Visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Through June 25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – presented by Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/sweeney or by calling the ticket office at 401-351-4242.
Through June 26
Live Music Mondays and Car Cruises – Every Monday night through June 26 at Market Square and Main Street in Woonsocket, from 5 to 8 p.m. Features live music, food trucks, and a car show. Admission is free. Rain dates are Tuesdays.
June 2-11
“The Sound of Music” – presented by the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket. Admission is $25/general; $21/seniors, students, military. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows, 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or visit www.ristage.org.
Thursday, June 1
Music on the Hill – Spotlight, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Quartets, trios, and duets by Mozart, Schubert, de Falla, Dvorak, Wallen and R.I. composer Sebastian Currier. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Friday, June 2
Summer Sillies presents “Raw Truth” by Dan Martin – a live recording event at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, in the Marquee Room at 7 and 9 p.m. A night of comedy with local comedians. An 18+ event. Seating is limited. Tickets are $26. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, June 3
Audubon Spring Craft Fair – at the Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife related wares. Admission is free. Visit www.asri.org.
Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4, June 10-11
Grace Note Farm Chamber Music Festival – Featured musicians include David Bernat, violin/viola; Kelly Talim, violin; Chase Park, cello; En-Chi Cheng, viola; Jiarong Li, piano; Nina Bernat, bass; Noah Koh, cello; Andy Lin, erhu; Nathan Meltzer, violin; Elias Dagher, piano; and Christine Wu, violin/viola. Concerts are held at the farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag. For schedule and tickets, visit www.gracenotefarmmusicfestival.com.
Sunday, June 4
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s – Final concert of the season at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, at 3 p.m. The concert is free, donations are welcome.
Monday, June 5
Music on the Hill – “Rhapsody In Blue,” 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” in an arrangement for piano-four-hands. Scholarship winner Liam DeRosa performs Forsyth, and more. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Tuesday, June 6
Music on the Hill – French Horn, 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Chamber music for French horn, oboe, piano, and strings by Brahms, Reinecke, and Muhly. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Friday, June 9
Bat Walk – at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Learn all about the little brown bat, a species that lives seasonally on Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge. An Audubon naturalist will guide this late spring walk through the trails in search of bats flying over the field and at the pond. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages 10 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Friday-Sunday, June 9-11
44th Feast of St. Anthony – held on the parish grounds, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Event features live entertainment, amusements, food and drink.
Saturday, June 10
Music on the Hill – Finale, 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Chamber music adventure, from Bach to Prokofiev to Dave Anderson. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with ID. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Heritage Ballet – presents An Evening of Dance at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30 and $35. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Warwick Symphony Orchestra – presents a free concert at 5 p.m., at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Route 112, Richmond. Donations will be collected for Hasbro Children’s Hospital Arts and Enrichment programming. The rain date is Sunday, June 11.
June 14-July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Wednesdays, June 14-Aug. 30
Scituate Summer Concerts Series – Concerts are held Wednesays alternately at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 Greenville Road, and Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road, from 6:30-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted: June 14, Driftwoods, N. Scituate Gazebo; June 21, Jessie Liam, Hope Pond; June 28, Lady Anemoia, N. Scituate; July 5, The Smidge, Hope Pond; July 12, Reggie C. Quintet, N. Scituate; July 19, Michael Wendoloski, Hope Pond, 2-4 p.m.; July 26, Jay (Says Yoo!), N. Scituate; Aug. 2, Jazz Currents, Hope Pond; Aug. 9, Escape Route, N. Scituate; Aug. 16, Al Carter, Nashville Boys, Hope Pond; Aug. 23, Jesse Liam, N. Scituate; Aug. 30, Atwater-Donnelly, Hope Pond.
Fridays, June 16-Aug. 18
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provide by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club, and more. To view the schedule, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org.
Saturday, June 17
Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival – will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Diamond Hill Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event features four entertainment stages and a children’s activity area. Adult tickets are $20 at the gate. Seniors 65-and-over pay $15, children 6-15 pay $5 and children 5-and-under get in free. For the event schedule, visit www.riverfolk.org/brtssf. The rain date is Sunday, June 18.
Osprey Walk and Talk in Providence – at India Point Park, 10 a.m.-noon. Join Audubon naturalist Lincoln Dark and learn about ospreys along the Seekonk River. Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: 16 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Food Trucks and Concert – at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road, Lincoln, 5-8:30 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Wednesday, June 21
First Day of Summer: Wild Plant Walk – Audubon Fort Wildlife Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, 10 a.m.-noon. Join Audubon naturalist Kim Calcagno for a leisurely summer solstice walk focusing on wild plant I.D. Search for lady slippers and other summer bloomers and learn about other plants that live in the forest. Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: 10 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Thursday, June 22
Food Truck Concert Night – at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Divas of Drag – starring Haley Star and Ladiva Jonz at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 7:30 p.m. A Marquee Room event, seating is limited. Adult content, 18+ event. Tickets are $26. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
Newport Flower Show – A colorful voyage through the floral world, all within the rooms, terrace and lawn of Marble House. Daytime tickets for The Newport Flower Show will be for a specific date and time slot, either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. VIP early admission at 8 a.m. is also available. Parking is free in the Preservation Society lot across Bellevue Avenue from Marble House. For tickets, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show.
Sundays, July 2-Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Tuesday, July 4
The 96th annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade – steps off at 11 a.m., at the Rhode Island/Massachusetts border, on Route 120, Nate Whipple Highway, in Cumberland. Visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com for more information.
The 96th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade – beginning at 4 p.m., the parade will step off from the intersection of Routes 110 and 98, along Route 100 to Route 44, and continue on Acotes Ball Field.
The Bristol Fourth of July Parade – begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street, Route 114, and end on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street.
Friday, July 7
Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $30, $35, $40. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, July 8
Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
July 12-Aug. 5
“The Bodyguard” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, July 12-Aug. 5. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Friday, July 14
Neil Diamond Legacy: The Sweet Caroline Tour – starring Jay White at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Tickets are $35, $40 and $45 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, July 15
Rolling Stones Tribute: Satisfaction – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Sunday, July 16
Scituate Summer Concert Series – Christmas in the Village event with entertainment by New Providence at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 West Greenville Road, 3-5 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Gerry Garcia Tribute: The Garcia Project – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, July 22
Food Trucks and Concert – at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road, Lincoln, 5-8:30 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $31, $36, $46, $56. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Thursday, July 27
Food Truck Concert Night – at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Friday, July 28
Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Friday, Aug. 4
Maureen Hancock: Postcards from Heaven – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31, $41, $51, $61, and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Laurel Canyon Band – a tribute to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, $41, and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Aug. 9-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 18. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Friday, Aug. 11
Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Food Trucks and Concert – at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road, Lincoln, 5-8:30 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Terry Lee Goffee: Johnny Cash Tribute – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $21, $26, $31, and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Food Truck Concert Night – at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Friday, Aug. 25
Abbacadabra the ultimate ABBA tribute – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. p.m. Tickets are $31, $36, $41, and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Boston Experience: Don’t Look Back – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.