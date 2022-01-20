WOONSOCKET – St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center is holding a Holiday Raffle fundraising event. Even though the Center had a full season of events during 2021, many of these events had been rescheduled with lower attendance from the previous year. This means the center has to come up creative ideas to raise revenue for the upkeep and maintenance of its historical building, especially during these winter months, a press release states.
The Holiday Raffle consists of 10 large “baskets,” each valued between $300 to $700. Visit the Center’s website at www.stannartsandculturalcenter.org to see pictures of the prizes and their values.
Prizes are as follows: fire pit, gas grill, garden spring basket, toy tree and adventure, jewelry gift box, Ring in the Holiday basket, gift card adventure and scratch tickets, workshop gift basket, dinner and show adventure, 65-inch flat screen television.
The drawing will take place on Friday, Feb. 4. Raffle tickets are $20 for 25 tickets and are available at A Cut Above Hair Salon, Bileau’s Flowers, The Honey Shop, Timeless Antiques and Vose True Value Hardware. Tickets will be available at Chelo’s in Woonsocket on January 23rd during a St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center fundraising event at the restaurant. You can also purchase tickets by mailing a check to PO Box 79, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Visit www.stannartsandculturalcenter.org for more information.
All prizes were donated by local businesses, volunteers and friends of the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center.
