WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will hold auditions for its production of "La Cage Aux Folles" at the theater on Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.
Registration is required by Sunday, Jan. 23. Once registered, those auditioning will receive a confirmation email. Walk-ins are also welcome. Everyone auditioning must be 18 years or older.
Callbacks will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
All those auditioning should bring an actor resume and headshot to be submitted to the production crew and should prepare 16-32 measures of a song from either "La Cage Aux Folles," or from a similar musical. Sheet music must be provided for the on-site accompanist.
Be prepared for a dance call, wear comfortable clothing as well as comfortable dance shoes. Actors may or may not be asked to perform a cold reading with material from the show.
For more information and to register to audition, contact Jennifer Webb at jennwebb@stadiumtheatre.com.
