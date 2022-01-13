WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre announces a casting call for the role of Chad Danforth and Male Ensemble for its production of “High School Musical.”
All auditions will be online submissions only. Contact Jennifer Webb at jennwebb@stadiumtheatre.com for audition sides, music and a short choreography demo. The deadline to be considered for any of these roles is Thursday, Jan. 20, by 5 p.m.
Rehearsals will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m., as well as Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Not all actors cast will be called to each rehearsal; cast members call times and schedules will vary.
Performance dates are Friday, March 18, 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.