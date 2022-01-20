WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present "Tapestry" The Carole King Songbook, starring Suzanne O Davis, on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m.
The show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, "Tapestry." The show not only presents the Grammy-winning album, but is a retrospective of the iconic songwriting team of Goffin and King, and her hits that continued into the 70s.
Admission is $26, $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
