WESTERLY – Stage Door Theater Company announces its summer production of an original comedy written and directed by Eugene J. Celico, titled "Lois Has Something to Tell Albert" to be staged in Wilcox park in Westerly, July 7-9 at 6:30 p.m., and on July 10 at 3 p.m.
Admission is free but donations are welcomed. For additional information, call Eugene J. Celico at 860-514-5821.
