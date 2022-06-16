PROVIDENCE – Stages of Freedom will present the historic walking tour The Benefit of Black Women on Saturday, June 18, at 9:30 a.m., at 10 Westminster St.
The tour will feature the history of black women who navigated Benefit Street and will include live performances and tour guide Ray Rickman.
To reserve a space, visit https://form.jotform.com/92345270022144.
