WOONSOCKET – The Bee Gees tribute band Stayin' Alive will perform st the Stadium Theatre, 20 Monument Square on Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m.The band will perform hits including "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin'," "How Deep Is Your Love," and more.Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
