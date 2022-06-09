EAST PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble is currently adding more of the finest student musicians in grades 7 through 12 for its upcoming 2022-23 performance season.
RIPYWE is part of the R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School and performs at least three concerts during the year. All students who love performing band music, play woodwind, brass, or percussion instruments, and are looking for a challenging musical experience, should audition.
Auditions are continuing into the summer. For more information, contact Elliot Eastman at eeastman@riphil.org, RIPYWE music director David Neves at dneves@ri-philharmonic.org, visit https://tinyurl.com/y94lx9ne or call the music school at 401-248-7001.
