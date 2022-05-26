BURRILLVILLE – The 2022 Summer Chamber Music Festival, featuring 11 young performing artists from New York and Boston, begins Saturday and Sunday, June 4,5 and continues June 11, and 12, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road.
The four diverse programs of chamber music include Faure, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Bartok, Chen Yi, Schulhoff, Dvorak, Bach, Strauss and Schoenberg. Tickets are $30, $50 for two tickets. For tickets and information, call 401-567-0354 or visit the link http//gracenotefarmmusicfestival.com.
Beginning at 1 p.m. the audience is welcome to visit the farm animals and walk the farm trails at this 1700s homestead farm and nature preserve and weather permitting, bring a picnic lunch to enjoy outside prior to the concert.
These concerts are sponsored by Grace Note Farm, Virginia Sindelar, Executive Director and David Bernat Artistic Director and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.