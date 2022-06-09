SOMERSET, Mass. – The Summer Chorus of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts announces its open rehearsals for its summer season.
Directed by Frank Wilhelm and accompanied by Nicholas Rocha, rehearsals are held Mondays, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., and new members will be accepted until June 20. The group rehearses at St. Thomas More Parish, 86 Luther Ave., Somerset. The Summer Chorus will be preparing an array of music. Concerts are set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13.
For more information, visit www.summerchorus.org or call Frank at 401-368-1698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.