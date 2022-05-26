WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – After a two-year hiatus, the staff at Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park announces the return of the Summer Walkabout Series. Learn about your local national park and other historic spots in the Blackstone Valley by joining the 13 free, guided walking tours this June, July, and August.
Walkabouts are hour-long walking tours that immerse participants in local history. Supervisory Ranger Kevin Klyberg explains, “a walkabout is a great way to see a familiar landscape in a new way. It may also be a chance to see a place that you have never explored before.” This year’s lineup covers all six of the sites, or “nodes,” that make up Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Rangers will also be offering tours in other Blackstone Valley communities, including Providence, Central Falls, and Worcester, Mass.
This series will begin on Thursday, June 2, and will run on consecutive Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., through Aug. 25. All programs are free and do not require registration.
Some highlights include:
• On Thursday, June 23, the park will co-host a free night out at the Worcester Historical Museum in honor of Worcester’s 300th birthday.
• On July 21, The Haus of Glitter will co-host a walkabout on slavery, reconciliation, and healing, at the Esek Hopkins House in Providence.
• On Aug. 25, celebrate the National Park Service’s 106th birthday in style by touring America’s first mill village, Slatersville.
To learn more about specific walks, visit the National Historical Park’s website at www.nps.gov/blrv. For more information, contact Park Ranger Allison Horrocks at Allison_Horrocks@NPS.gov.
