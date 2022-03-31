WOONSOCKET – "‘Tapestry,’ the Carole King Songbook," starring Suzanne O Davis, will be held at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, April 8, at 8 p.m.
The show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, "Tapestry."
Organizers say, "Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of piano and vocals, plus the world-class Tapestry band, just as they were. Suzanne’s performance will take you on a journey back to those great recordings with all the music from that record-breaking album, intertwined with backstories of the songs and the times."
Admission is $26, $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
