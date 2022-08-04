PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again offering free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. in August. Meet at the fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo St., Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome.

The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where they will likely see painted box turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this peaceful stretch of the river.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.