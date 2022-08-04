PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again offering free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. in August. Meet at the fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo St., Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome.
The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where they will likely see painted box turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this peaceful stretch of the river.
Paddles and life jackets are provided by the WRWC. Participants must sign a waiver and wear a life jacket in order to ride. All youth must be accompanied to the launch site by a parent or guardian.
This Community Canoe Program is made possible thanks to the generous support of AARP of Rhode Island and REI Co-op.
The WRWC also invites the public to check out the “Explore the Woonasquatucket – Source to Sea’’ recreational series. From the headwaters of the Woonasquatucket in North Smithfield to downtown Providence, the series tours sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides. Check out the full schedule at wrwc.org/events.
