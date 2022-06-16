EAST PROVIDENCE – The Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse have scheduled tours to the historic island light station all summer long. This summer season will be the first opportunity for the public to visit the local landmark which has been fully restored inside and out.
Visitors will travel to the lighthouse, off the coast of East Providence in upper Narragansett Bay, in the Lady Pomham II. This 26-foot launch sports a canopy to protect you from sun or an unexpected shower. Lady Pomham II provides the only access to the lighthouse. The island and dock are not open to visitors traveling on their own personal watercraft.
Built in 1871, the lantern room in the 42-foot tower at Pomham Rocks Lighthouse affords a panoramic view of the bay. Tour guests are welcome to explore the interior museum, which hosts displays of equipment and items used in lighthouses during the past 150 years. Storyboards recount the history of not only Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, but also the four others that once guided ships to the port of Providence. The centerpiece of the first-floor display is the antique fourth-order Fresnel lens that lit the lighthouse almost a century ago. Volunteer docents are available to answer your questions and assist you. The lighthouse gift shop offers apparel and mementos.
For more information or register for a tour, go to the lighthouse website at www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Fares range $18 for children 6 to 17 to $40 for adults, with discounts for seniors, military/students and members of Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.