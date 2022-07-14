CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre will present its third 2022 Take It Outside concert featuring Peter Janson on Sunday, July 17, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the new outside concert space located behind the theater, 549 Broad St., Cumberland.
Admission is $15 for the 60-minute concert. Capacity is limited; to reserve tickets, order online at www.riverfolk.org/events-tickets or call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272. Folding chairs will be provided but audiences can bring a chair or blanket if preferred. No outside food or drink is allowed. In event of rain, show will be held inside. Enter the performance area via the gate at the back of BRT’s parking lot.
Drawing from roots in jazz, classical, and acoustic instrumental styles, Janson’s sound incorporates soft interesting grooves and improvisation. Based in Boston, Janson’s music has earned him national acclaim. He has performed extensively throughout North America including Carnegie Hall Weill Recital Hall, Montreal Jazz Festival, Healdsburg Guitar Festival, the WUMB Music Festival and more. His session guitar work on “Old Black Roller” by Grant Maloy Smith spent 17 weeks on the Billboard charts, including eleven weeks in the Top 10. Janson’s “Beautiful Day” record (jazz/new age) won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the NAR Music Awards, and he’s had three solo guitar albums in the top five of the NAR radio charts.
Janson’s new CD, “Getting to Here” is his 8th solo recording and features original compositions as well as original arrangements of songs composed by Jerome Kern, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Chick Corea.
