WOONSOCKET – Takin’ It to the Streets will present the music of The Doobie Brothers at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.
The band covers all The Doobie’s great hits including “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Listen to The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “What A Fool Believes,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Minute By Minute,” “Black Water,” and many more.
Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.