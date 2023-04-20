Kenny Hadley Big Band

The Kenny Hadley Big Band who will be presenting a Big Band Brunch at THE BLACK BOX venue on Sunday, April 23.

FRANKLIN, Mass. – THE BLACK BOX, Franklin’s own professional theater and music venue, 15 W. Central St., announced upcoming performances.

Led Zeppelin tribute band Confounded Bridge will take THE BLACK BOX stage on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. "Confounded Bridge "is a band put together by A-List Musicians to re-create The Led Zeppelin Experience. Big vocals, guitars, and drums will have THE BLACK BOX on its feet all night long screaming for more. They will appear with opening acts Stevie J and Pride and Joy.

