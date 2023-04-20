FRANKLIN, Mass. – THE BLACK BOX, Franklin’s own professional theater and music venue, 15 W. Central St., announced upcoming performances.
Led Zeppelin tribute band Confounded Bridge will take THE BLACK BOX stage on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. "Confounded Bridge "is a band put together by A-List Musicians to re-create The Led Zeppelin Experience. Big vocals, guitars, and drums will have THE BLACK BOX on its feet all night long screaming for more. They will appear with opening acts Stevie J and Pride and Joy.
The Kenny Hadley Big Band returns for a Big Band Brunch on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. BLACK BOX Jazz presents the critically acclaimed 16-piece ensemble, led by drummer Kenny Hadley. The band boasts masterful musicians with performance ties to Big Band legends Woody Herman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and more. The Kenny Hadley Big Band has shared the stage with such notables as The Count Basie Orchestra and The Duke Ellington Orchestra and has hosted guest soloists including Clark Terry and Louie Bellson. Brunch begins at 11:45 a.m., with music beginning at noon. Brunch includes assorted mini quiche, bacon, waffles, fresh fruit, yogurt and granola, bagels, muffins, orange juice and coffee. In addition, there is a cash bar with Mimosas and Bloody Marys available.
Electric Youth and the Boston Show Band return to THE BLACK BOX on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Future Shock. Offering high-powered family entertainment with music for all ages and backed by an eight-piece band of world-class musicians, EY delivers high-energy music, including contemporary pop, classic rock and country hits. The EY singer-dancers are backed by Boston musicians who’ve performed, recorded and toured with such music legends as Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, B.B. King, Diana Ross, The Temptations and Van Morrison.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company will close its season with the musical Violet, June 9-11. As a girl, Violet was struck by a wayward ax blade when her father was chopping wood, leaving her with a visible scar across her face. With enough money finally saved, she's traveling across the Deep South in 1964 towards a miracle – the healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful. Although she may not succeed in having the scar on her face healed, Violet is able to repair those scars that are lying deeper than her skin. On the way, she meets a young soldier whose love for her reaches far past her physical "imperfections."
