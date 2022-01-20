WOONSOCKET – Belinda Davids will bring the music of Whitney Houston to the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m., with the show “The Greatest Love of All.”
Davids will be accompanied by a six-piece live band and dancers. The two-hour show is a musical journey through Whitney’s greatest hits including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know," and more.
Admission is $29, $34, $39. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
