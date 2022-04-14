CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre will present an evening with The Kim Trusty Band on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m.
BRT Executive Director Russell Gusetti said Trusty is a theater favorite, and will perform in a full band setting as she sings songs from her new CD, “Blessed in All Things,” and revisits some past favorites.
After studying songwriting at the Berklee College of Music in Boston where she was referred to as “the girl with the golden voice,” Trusty has spent the last three decades residing in Providence, crafting and branding her own style of jazz, R&B, blues and original music, Gusetti said.
Joining Trusty will be Musical Director George Dussault on guitar, John Cote on drums, Mibbit Threats on bass, Cathy Clasper-Torch on fiddle, Earl Bright on organ/strings, and special guest, spoken word artist Marlon Carey.
In Kim’s own words, “My COVID relief was writing songs. I began writing in the summer of 2020 and started recording in December of the same year. COVID forced me to slow down and focus and think about what was really important to me – God, faith, spirituality, courage and strength, family, friends, humanity, and love for one another. I began to write about all I was experiencing and all that surrounded me. I’ll bring to you tonight what I wrote and experienced through my words and music. I hope you’ll sit back and enjoy these songs of encouragement and hope in these still uncertain times.”
Trusty is also known for her work in the community working with children from diverse backgrounds, teaching elementary school music. Trusty also helped start Providence’s first school for the Arts, Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts, which opened its doors in 2010. In doing so, Trusty was awarded the YWCA’s Women of Achievement award, for outstanding arts education. That same year Trusty also won the Voice for the Voiceless Award, which was given by the Fund for Community Progress.
Blackstone River Theatre is located at 549 Broad St. in Cumberland. Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
