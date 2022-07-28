PROVIDENCE – The 48-hour Film Project will kick-off Friday, Aug. 12 and invites filmmakers in all stages of their careers to participate.
The 48-Hour Film Project is the world’s oldest and largest timed filmmaking challenge, according to a news release. Teams of all ages participate from cities around the globe, and in a weekend completely write, shoot, and edit a short film.
The Providence 48HFP has been operating for sixteen years, with over 500 teams participating and 8,000 attending the screenings.
The Providence 48HFP weekend officially starts with a Friday night kick-off event and concludes Sunday night at an official drop-off. Each team will receive the genre for its film in a random drawing before the required elements are announced, all of which must appear in all films.
Premiere screenings for all the 2022 Providence 48HFP entries will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at The Met in Pawtucket.
The winning film from this year’s Providence 48HFP will represent the city at Filmapalooza 2023 in Los Angeles, where they’ll compete against all other city winners from around the world for a cash grand prize and a screening at the Cannes Film Festival later that year.
