WAKEFIELD – Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, will present SiriusXM Radio’s Seth Rudetsky one man show, “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show,” to Theatre By The Sea on Monday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$58 and are on sale at the box office Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and performance days from 11 a.m. until curtain, at www.theatrebythesea.com and by calling 401-782-TKTS.
