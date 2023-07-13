LINCOLN – Young girls, together with their favorite doll, are invited to Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, on Saturday, Aug. 5 for Samantha’s Doll Garden Party. The experience takes guests back to 1904 to meet Samantha Parkington, an American Girl Doll character, as she enjoys summer and garden activities.
American Girl Doll collector, Lisa Minca and her daughter, Thea, bring Samantha to life with a presentation as they describe what growing up at that time would have been like and how she spent her summer.
Samantha was one of the historical dolls which began the American Girl Doll in 1986. The story of Samantha Parkington, is about a 9-year-old living at her grandmother’s mansion in 1904, similar to Hearthside, which ironically got its name in 1904, with one of its residents being a young girl like Samantha.
The girls will learn about flowers and their meaning, followed by making a craft with flowers that will be taken home. Summer refreshments of lemonade, iced tea, and sweet treats are also featured. Some play time is included too as the girls try their hand at some old-fashioned lawn games.
Visitors will be invited inside Hearthside to see what life might have been like growing there. A special exhibit about the Talbot family, who lived at the mansion in 1904, is on display. Also, the gift shop will be stocked with an array of doll clothing and accessories for sale. As a memento of this special time, each child/adult pair or group will receive a photo taken of them at the event. There will also be raffle prizes.
The event is open to girls 6 or older. Space is limited, and tickets are available only in advance. Tickets are $24 per child and $14 per adult. There are two seatings to choose from: noon-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-4 p.m. The event is held rain or shine, under a tent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.