Garden party presentation
Doll collector Lisa Minca, left, and her daughter, Thea, present history through the American Girl Dolls’ stories. Samantha’s Garden Party features the 1904 doll character.

LINCOLN – Young girls, together with their favorite doll, are invited to Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, on Saturday, Aug. 5 for Samantha’s Doll Garden Party. The experience takes guests back to 1904 to meet Samantha Parkington, an American Girl Doll character, as she enjoys summer and garden activities.

American Girl Doll collector, Lisa Minca and her daughter, Thea, bring Samantha to life with a presentation as they describe what growing up at that time would have been like and how she spent her summer.

