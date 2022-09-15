PROVIDENCE – Zurin Villanueva is excited to be back in Providence. She arrived on the last Tuesday of August to begin on-stage rehearsals of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Villanueva is one of two actors playing the title role in the musical that launches its national tour in Providence.
The Brooklyn native recalls the audition process. “I had just gotten back from Paris shooting a Netflix movie in April,” she said in our recent phone interview. “I was auditioning all month. Two or three a day.”
The auditions for “Tina” came up. “I had auditioned before, so I didn’t think I’d get it,” she said. But she went in. “I went in, sang and danced and read twice. Then I didn’t hear anything for a month. I thought I didn’t get it.”
And then she got the offer by email. “And I’m booked for a year.”
It’s unusual to have two actors playing the lead. Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers will each play Tina four times a week. “It’s because of the physicality of the role. It’s very demanding. It’s not regular musical theater singing. And Tina doesn’t stand still,” she said.
Villanueva says she’s “well-versed in (Tina’s) life and performance style. Her life makes me speechless. Her journey, what she went through and overcame.”
Villanueva’s performance is not an impersonation. “We’re encouraged to be ourselves, through Tina’s lens.”
The show follows Turner’s life, starting when she got her first break at the age of 17 through her first number one hit, “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”
Villanueva’s been doing musical theater for the past 10 years, since her college years at Howard University. In fact, she scored her first professional show and earned her Actors Equity card while she was still in college. “It was a show called ‘Crowns’ at Arena Stage. I played a young girl shipped off to live with her grandma after her twin died.”
She says she’s wanted to be an actor since she was six years old. “A friend in my building had been on ‘Sesame Street’ and I decided I wanted to do that,” she said.
She attended a high school for the performing arts and performing arts summer camp. “I absolutely loved it,” she said.
When asked about her favorite shows, she rattles them off. “There was ‘Teenage Dick,’ a high school representation of Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III.’ I played Nala in ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway. I loved ‘Mean Girls.’”
And she was part of the national tour of “Book of Mormon” that played in Providence. She calls her character The F-Word Lady. “Every time a character was called on to say (the F-word), it was me.”
The Providence Performing Arts Center hosts the national tour launch of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” through Sept. 18. For complete information and tickets, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
