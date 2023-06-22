LINCOLN – On Sunday, June 25, the historic sites at Lincoln’s Great Road Historic Campus, 677 Great Road, will host guided tours at all four 19th century properties: Hearthside House, the Moffett Mill, the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse. Fully-guided tours are given by knowledgeable guides in period attire.
At the 1810 stone mansion Hearthside, the special exhibit “Woven in Time: A History of the Talbot Family,” details the period from 1904-1926 that the Talbot family lived there and brought national prominence to the house they named Hearthside and the hand weaving that they did in the attic. Many samples of their work are on display, and the 300-year-old looms they wove on have returned to Hearthside. Learn the stories of the family and see the special exhibits of hand-colored photographs, weaving equipment, pattern examples, and many of the miniatures which have returned to Hearthside, as well as displays of world events during that time period that they lived there. The first tour begins at 12:30 p.m., with staggered admissions up to 2:30 p.m.
The Moffett Mill offers an opportunity to step back into a different century. Built in 1812, this relic of the early Industrial Revolution is frozen in time, as it still appears the same as it did when its doors closed around 1900. The original equipment and tools are still in place. A shuttle transport, leaving throughout the afternoon from Hearthside, will drop off and pick up visitors on a set schedule. The shuttle provides the only access to the mill. The last mill tour is at 3:30 p.m. Admission is included in the admission fee at Hearthside, or is $5/person if visiting only the mill.
At Chase Farm, visit the restored 1850 one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, also known as the “Hot Potato Schoolhouse.” This was Lincoln’s last operating one-room schoolhouse, closing in 1922. Learn about what school was like for students from kindergarten to 8th grade, all learning together in one class. Visits to the schoolhouse are $5/family, payable in cash upon arrival, or included as part of the general admission for tours of the full campus.
While going to or from the schoolhouse, stop by the visitors center and see the newly-installed, freestanding 10 foot long artist mural that is located along the exterior wall. It shows Great Road in the 19th century in a pen and ink illustration, featuring 30 historic buildings and scenes of life at that time along this busy roadway, one of the earliest in the country.
At the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, also known as the “smithy,” the blacksmith demonstrates shaping hot metal at the forge while explaining the history of this original shop and the blacksmithing trade that occurred here. Admission is free and no advance scheduling is required.
The tours at all the sites begin at 12:30 p.m. with staggered admission times during the afternoon to avoid crowding, with the last tour at Hearthside at 2:30 p.m. and at the other sites at 3:30 p.m. All sites will close at 4 p.m. Advance registration is recommended through www.hearthsidehouse.org. A shuttle van will leave from Hearthside to transport visitors to the Moffett Mill, with stops at the campus sites and running continuously between the sites.
The $12 general admission includes the tour and exhibit at Hearthside, plus the schoolhouse exhibit and tours at the other three sites; $6 for youth under age 12. Check in at Hearthside for any or all of the site tours and receive an admission bracelet, and take the shuttle van to visit the mill and the other campus sites. The tours may be taken in any order. While walk-ins may be accepted, there is no guarantee that the time slot will have openings so some flexibility would be required in the order of the tours. Parking is in the grass lot across from Hearthside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.