LINCOLN – On Sunday, June 25, the historic sites at Lincoln’s Great Road Historic Campus, 677 Great Road, will host guided tours at all four 19th century properties: Hearthside House, the Moffett Mill, the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse. Fully-guided tours are given by knowledgeable guides in period attire.

At the 1810 stone mansion Hearthside, the special exhibit “Woven in Time: A History of the Talbot Family,” details the period from 1904-1926 that the Talbot family lived there and brought national prominence to the house they named Hearthside and the hand weaving that they did in the attic. Many samples of their work are on display, and the 300-year-old looms they wove on have returned to Hearthside. Learn the stories of the family and see the special exhibits of hand-colored photographs, weaving equipment, pattern examples, and many of the miniatures which have returned to Hearthside, as well as displays of world events during that time period that they lived there. The first tour begins at 12:30 p.m., with staggered admissions up to 2:30 p.m.

