PAWTUCKET – On Feb. 5, at 7 p.m., tune the TV to Rhode Island PBS to travel back in time to the Industrial Revolution for the documentary “Treasures Inside the Museum,” telling the story of Old Slater Mill in Pawtucket.

Creator and producer Jim Karpeichik, of Ocean State Video, said the documentary series came about in part because of all the landmarks people pass by that they may not have the full story on.

