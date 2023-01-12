PAWTUCKET – On Feb. 5, at 7 p.m., tune the TV to Rhode Island PBS to travel back in time to the Industrial Revolution for the documentary “Treasures Inside the Museum,” telling the story of Old Slater Mill in Pawtucket.
Creator and producer Jim Karpeichik, of Ocean State Video, said the documentary series came about in part because of all the landmarks people pass by that they may not have the full story on.
“We wanted to explore some of the stories and go beyond people’s misconceptions,” he said.
Karpeichik is originally from near Boston and moved to Rhode Island in the 1980s. He was a cameraman for Channel 10 and with two former colleagues he started his own business that includes producing public television.
“Treasures Inside the Museum” is currently in its third season partnering with Rhode Island PBS and returned on Jan. 1. Shows air on Sunday nights and then repeat the next Friday at 8 p.m.
“Students around Rhode Island have taken field trips to Slater Mill,” he said about choosing Slater Mill to be an episode.
The half-hour program tells the story of Slater Mill through treasures and artifacts. At Slater Mill, the machinery on display tells its own story about the Industrial Revolution.
“Some pieces there are so rare, they are only there or at the Smithsonian,” Karpeichik said.
He said he wants to show that one doesn’t have to travel to the Smithsonian to see historical things.
“What we try to do is a show and tell,” Karpeichik said about how the show works. “We work with the museum’s collections and then we try to have someone knowledgeable about that piece talk about it. We also want to show people what goes on behind the curtain.”
He said there may be a specific collection on display while other pieces haven’t been revealed yet, so they try to highlight everything. They also like to show what goes into creating displays, such as when they went to the Mystic Seaport.
As for Old Slater Mill, in 2021 the National Park Service took ownership and day-to-day operation of it. The NPS has since made daily ranger-led tours free and has put on many programs and festivals that they hope to build on and continue.
In taking over the mill, Karpeichik said, the NPS took a deeper look at the history and found papers in their archives that talk about the 1890 Cotton Centennial.
“This was a major event that was celebrated in Pawtucket, 100 years since the Industrial Revolution began,” he said. “People may not have heard about this.”
Park Ranger Mark Mello and three of his colleagues at Old Slater Mill were interviewed for the documentary.
“The process started early last year when PBS reached out to us,” Mello said. “Of course we were happy to do that ... We are all very excited.”
Mello added that the docuseries will highlight the important story of the mill and its significance nationally. The program will highlight the Cotton Centennial as well as an event that came to light and was celebrated last May by the mill called the First Strike Festival, celebrating the first strike in the U.S., led by 102 women who closed the doors at the mill.
Mello said the most important things he tries to portray to people visiting is, why they should care and how this place still has an effect on us. He said that he loves to be surrounded by some history every day.
He said he hopes the feature will encourage people to come and visit.
Karpeichik said the series focuses on iconic landmarks as well as smaller sites such as the Gilbert Stuart Museum and Hearthside House.
“We want to shed a light on the undiscovered and under-discovered locations,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.